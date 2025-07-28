Airbus awarded Hisdesat contract to build PAZ-2 satellites

Airbus Defence and Space has been selected as prime contractor for the development and manufacture of two new PAZ-2 radar satellites, securing continuity of the current Earth observation PAZ satellite, in service since 2018.

The program, led by Spanish satellite operator Hisdesat for the Ministry of Defence, represents a key milestone for the Spanish space industry since around 65% of the satellites’ content will be developed by Spanish industry, led by Airbus, according to a media release.

The PAZ-2 satellites will be more capable than their predecessor, significantly improving the image quality and resolution to better than 25 centimetres, while increasing the coverage up to 6.7 million km² per day and satellite, and orbiting the Earth 16 times daily.

These improvements will strengthen the intelligence and surveillance capabilities of the Spanish Armed Forces, as well as civilian applications in infrastructure monitoring, risk management, border control and disaster assessment, capturing radar imagery 24 hours a day and in all weather conditions, the media release said.

“In the current geopolitical context, with the PAZ-2 satellites, Airbus reaffirms its commitment to strengthening technological sovereignty in security and defence, as well as its leadership in the national and European space sector,” said Alain Fauré, Head of Airbus Space Systems.

In addition to the design, assembly and test of the two satellites at its site in Getafe (Spain), Airbus will contribute its expertise in very high resolution and large area coverage synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology, leading a consortium that includes more than 15 Spanish companies.

The first of the PAZ-2 satellites is expected to enter into service by mid-2031. Through this contract, Hisdesat and Airbus will jointly continue leading the domain of high-end, high-value X-band radar services, enhancing Spanish Earth observation capabilities and strengthening Europe’s resilience at large, Airbus said.