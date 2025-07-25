BQP, a US-based, dual-use quantum-accelerated simulation software company, has raised an oversubscribed USD 5 million seed round to expand its unified digital twin platform, BQPhy, for mission-critical industries, including aerospace, defense (A&D) and semiconductor.

The raise follows a strategic collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate (AFRL/RQ) under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to accelerate mission-critical modeling and simulation capabilities with quantum computing, according to a media release.

“Our quantum-inspired solvers are setting a new benchmark in simulation technology, bridging today’s computational limits and the quantum-ready future,” said Abhishek Chopra, BQP’s Founder, CEO, and Chief Scientific Officer. “The traction we’re experiencing from AFRL/RQ and industry-leading design partners validates the immediate impact and substantial ROI our platform delivers today. We’re also making significant R&D progress in quantum-native solvers for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and Machine Learning (ML), paving the way for future simulation workload for the next generation of data centers where HPC and quantum computers operate side by side.”

The round was led by Monta Vista Capital, with participation from Empire State Development’s New York Ventures, New York State’s venture capital arm, Arc Ventures, Armory Square Ventures, Emergent Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Arka Venture Labs, Transpose Platform, Gainangels, and Pranatech Venture Capital, the media release said.

The round also saw participation from key angel investors and existing investors, including Paradigm Shift Capital and Griffiss Institute, as part of the Mojave Aerospace Accelerator Fund.

Total funding raised by the company now stands at USD 6.6 million.

“BQP directly tackles critical bottlenecks in the rapidly evolving $22 billion simulation industry, where conventional technologies have struggled to keep pace with innovation demands in sectors like Aerospace & Defense, Semiconductor, and Energy,” said Roger Krakoff, Partner at Monta Vista Capital. “Their quantum-powered framework is positioned to become foundational infrastructure in the simulation ecosystem.”

In addition to the AFRL/RQ, BQP’s design partners include three major Aerospace and Defense companies, including the Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries, ABB, and major aerospace players.

Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, the company has a technology hub in Bangalore, India.