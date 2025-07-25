ACIA signs TrueChoice engine service agreement with GE Aerospace

ACIA Aero Leasing, an Ireland-based provider of regional aircraft leasing and lease management services and solutions, announced the signing of a TrueChoice Agreement with GE Aerospace to cover maintenance, repair and overhaul services of its CF34-10E engines that will allow it to expand and grow its Embraer E1 platform.

“We see the E1 E-Jet platform as an excellent complement to our turboprop portfolio. By concluding this TrueChoice agreement with GE Aerospace, we will be able to source and acquire E1 aircraft for onward leasing to our customer base with a competitive solution already on the table for the CF34-10E engine overhaul,” said Mark Dunnachie, SVP Commercial ACIA Aero Leasing. “We look forward to continuing to develop our existing relationship with GE Aerospace.”

TrueChoice services incorporate an array of GE Aerospace capabilities and customizations across an engine’s lifecycle. All TrueChoice offerings are underpinned by GE Aerospace data, advanced analytics and experience to help reduce maintenance burden and service disruptions.