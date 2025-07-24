CaoCao teams up with Geespace to enhance robotaxi safety

Chinese online cab hiring platform CaoCao has announced a strategic partnership with Geespace, a commercial aerospace company, to further enhance autonomous driving safety standards by leveraging the satellite services of the “Geely Constellation.” The collaboration aims to ensure that robotaxis remain “always online, never disconnected.”

Both companies plan to explore the application of global satellite communication and high-precision positioning technologies for managing and operating robotaxi fleets. The integration of satellite application products and services into CaoCao’s robotaxis will establish CaoCao as a leading mobility platform to fully incorporate low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication and centimeter-level, high-precision positioning technologies into robotaxi operations, according to a media release.

Currently, CaoCao is conducting a pilot program for robotaxis and steadily expanding its fleet. To provide the safest possible travel experience for robotaxis, CaoCao is leveraging aerospace technology to improve safety beyond vehicle hardware redundancy. These lay a solid foundation for the upcoming rapid development phase of autonomous driving, the media release said.

“Safety is the core prerequisite and ultimate test for robotaxi commercialization. By selecting and deploying satellite application products and services, we are integrating ‘heaven’ (satellite technology) and ‘earth’ (robotaxi intelligence) to build an innovative, multilayered safety redundancy system,” Gong Xin, CEO of CaoCao, said. “This system represents not only a synergy of cutting-edge technologies, but also CaoCao’s firm commitment to safeguarding user safety and leading the future of secure mobility.”

CaoCao’s robotaxi platform seamlessly integrates its operational expertise with the China-based Geely Group’s strengths in automotive manufacturing and autonomous driving technology. With its proven capabilities in service standardization, cost optimization, and asset management—all validated through customized vehicles—CaoCao is well-positioned to drive the large-scale deployment of robotaxi services, the media release said.