Octillion to supply Li-ion battery packs for Vision’s electric boats

Octillion Power Systems, a California-based supplier of advanced high-density lithium-ion battery packs for electric vehicles, has announced that it has expanded its existing partnership with Vision Marine Technologies to produce high-voltage lithium-ion battery packs for their marine propulsion systems from Octillion’s Reno, Nevada manufacturing facility.

Under the terms of the agreement, Octillion will manufacture Vision-branded battery packs for their E-Motion 180E electric outboard system, exclusively for US market distribution. The battery packs are created from the ground-up for electric marine propulsion, built to withstand harsh marine environments while delivering high energy density, durability, and ease-of-integration—making them well-suited for both commercial and recreational marine use, Octillion said in a media release.

“As Vision accelerates its growth in the US market, we’re excited to power their next chapter in performance electric boating by providing our battery technology and manufacturing expertise, producing from our Nevada facility,” said Paul Beach, Global President of Octillion. “Our past collaborations included setting multiple electric world speed boat records, which demonstrated that high-performance engineering is in our collective DNA.”