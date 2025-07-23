Hungarian EMS provider Videoton acquires stake in Limtronik

Hungarian EMS provider Videoton Group is entering into a strategic partnership with German electronics manufacturer Limtronik and has acquired a 35 percent stake in Limtronik.

Headquartered in Limburg an der Lahn, Germany, Limtronik also has a branch in the US.

This strategic cooperation underscores the shared commitment to innovation and sustainable growth, Limtronik said in a media release. The intention is to jointly develop new market opportunities, further expand their industry presence, and enable even deeper integration, according to a media release.

Through this transaction, the Videoton Group, a privately owned, family-run Hungarian contract manufacturer, establishes a production presence in Germany and the US. This enables it to serve the respective industry segments locally while simultaneously offering short response times and complying with the respective regulatory frameworks, Limtronik said.