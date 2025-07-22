The world’s most powerful quantum computer is coming to Denmark

The Novo Nordisk Foundation, an independent Danish enterprise foundation, and EIFO — Denmark’s state-owned export and investment fund — announced that they are investing €80 million in what is being called the world’s most powerful quantum computer, with the aim of significantly advancing research and innovation in fields like drug discovery.

The new Nordic quantum initiative is called QuNorth. Microsoft and Atom Computing will bring to QuNorth the world’s most powerful quantum computer and the first operational deployment of a machine powered by logical qubits, according to a media release.

The computer will be named Magne — one of the very first Level 2 quantum systems globally which is characterized by performing calculations using so-called logical qubits.

“Quantum technology comes with enormous potential, and Denmark and the EU must seize this opportunity. With the investment in the world’s strongest quantum computer, we are making a solid shift in the global quantum race. This will benefit all of Europe,” Morten Bødskov, Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, said. “We need to harness the untapped possibilities of quantum technology for Danish and European businesses, society, and security. Denmark and the EU must lead the race in developing new technologies.”

“A quantum computer of Magne’s caliber maximizes the likelihood that Denmark will be among tomorrow’s winning nations,” Peder Lundquist, CEO of EIFO, said. “Having access to one of the world’s very few Level 2 quantum computers will give Danish researchers and companies a unique advantage of national significance.”

“Today, the Nordic countries have limited access to the latest quantum computers on the market. This means our researchers and companies risk falling behind compared to other parts of the world,” Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, said. “With the investment in QuNorth and Magne, we aim to provide a strong platform that prioritizes access for Nordic users.”

QuNorth will work proactively to support researchers and industry in leveraging Magne – among other things by developing new applications across areas such as material science and chemistry related product development, and by helping to attract talent and new quantum investments to the Nordic region.

“Together with Atom Computing, we are striving to build the world’s most powerful quantum computer that applies Microsoft’s advanced error correction to Atom Computing’s high-fidelity qubits,” Jason Zander, Executive Vice President, Microsoft Corporation, said. “We are proud that this state-of-the-art system comes to life in Denmark, also home of our decades-long investment in advanced quantum fabrication and research.”

“The team at Atom Computing is excited to deliver its cutting-edge technology into the hands of a broad range of users, as Atom’s hardware integrates advanced compute capabilities that enable deep technical research into novel logical qubit algorithms and quantum error correction,” Dr. Ben Bloom, CEO at Atom Computing, said. “On top of that, together with Microsoft, the system provides a full-stack solution that empowers quantum innovation and applications for academia and industry.”

Construction of Magne will begin in autumn 2025, and the computer is expected to be ready for its first tasks by the new year 2026/27.

Magne will be 100% Danish-owned, with EIFO and the Novo Nordisk Foundation each investing approximately €40 million in the establishment of QuNorth, the media release said.