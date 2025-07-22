Richtech signs $4M sales agreement to expand in Asia robotics market

Richtech Robotics, a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, has signed a sales agreement with Beijing Tongchuang Technology Development by its Chinese joint venture, Boyu Artificial Intelligence Technology.

The agreement, valued at over USD 4 million, includes the purchase, service and software licensing of products from three of Richtech’s key product lines: ADAM, Scorpion and Titan. The deal expands the company’s footprint in China and opens the door for additional potential opportunities across the Asian market. The agreement is expected to increase the company’s fourth quarter revenue as well as to drive recurring revenue moving forward, Richtech Robotics said in a media release.

“This agreement represents a major milestone in our international growth strategy,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “We’re excited to offer our AI-driven solutions to more businesses across Asia, with the aim of helping them enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences through next-generation robotics.”

This partnership builds on Richtech Robotics’ commitment to global expansion, offering advanced service robot solutions tailored to high-demand sectors such as hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare, the company said.

Richtech Robotics has deployed over 400 robot solutions across the US including in restaurants, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, casinos, senior living homes, and factories.