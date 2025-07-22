GM partners with Redwood Materials to boost energy storage in US

General Motors has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with US-based battery recycler Redwood Materials to accelerate deployment of energy storage systems using both new US-manufactured batteries from GM and second-life battery packs from GM electric vehicles.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward taking GM’s advanced battery technology beyond EVs and builds on GM and Redwood’s existing collaboration, according to a media release.

“The market for grid-scale batteries and backup power isn’t just expanding, it’s becoming essential infrastructure,” said Kurt Kelty, VP of batteries, propulsion, and sustainability at GM. “Electricity demand is climbing, and it’s only going to accelerate. To meet that challenge, the US needs energy storage solutions that can be deployed quickly, economically, and made right here at home. GM batteries can play an integral role. We’re not just making better cars — we’re shaping the future of energy resilience.”

In June, Redwood Materials launched Redwood Energy, a new business that deploys both used EV packs and new modules into fast, low-cost energy-storage systems built to meet surging power demand from AI data centers and other applications. The memorandum announced today enables Redwood to pair that integration expertise with both second-life GM EV packs and new U.S.-built batteries, delivering a domestic solution from cell to system.

Already, GM second-life electric vehicle batteries are being repurposed to help power the largest second-life battery development in the world and the largest microgrid in North America, at Redwood’s 12MW/63MWh installation in Sparks, Nevada, supporting the AI infrastructure company Crusoe, the media release said.