CCC signs MoU to bring Canadian space tech and expertise to Cyprus

Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence (ECoE), a Cypriot space innovation and research organization affiliated with the Cyprus University of Technology.

This MoU marks a strategic bilateral partnership that will promote collaboration between Canada and Cyprus in the growing space technology and Earth observation sectors, according to a media release.

“This agreement aligns with Canada’s commitment to strengthening global collaboration in the space sector,” said Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC. “By leveraging CCC’s government-to-government contracting expertise and ECoE’s scientific excellence, we aim to accelerate innovative solutions and expand commercial opportunities for Canadian and Cypriot businesses.”

This partnership builds on CCC’s mission of promoting Canada’s export diversification by linking Canadian expertise with global innovation centres. It opens new opportunities for collaboration for Canadian exporters in satellite technology, Earth observation services, space-based training solutions, and related fields. Together, CCC and ECoE will work to produce lasting benefits for communities in Canada, Cyprus, and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region, the media release said.

CCC supports the growth of international trade by helping Canadian exporters gain access to foreign government procurement markets. Through a government-to-government contracting approach, CCC positions qualified Canadian exporters to win international contracts with governments abroad while significantly reducing the risks associated with foreign procurement.