Intuitive Machines, Space Forge team up to advance in-space chipmaking

UK space tech startup Space Forge has announced a strategic partnership with US-based Intuitive Machines to integrate its semiconductor manufacturing payload into Intuitive Machines’ orbital return platform, Zephyr, under Intuitive Machines’ Earth Reentry Program.

By uniting Space Forge’s cutting-edge microgravity-enabled semiconductor production with Intuitive Machines’ reentry technology, this partnership hopes to accelerate the development of high-purity, US-manufactured semiconductor substrates, Space Forge said in a media release.

“This partnership represents a transformational step forward for in-space manufacturing - together with Intuitive Machines, we’re making a bold move to bring the full cycle of semiconductor production — from orbit to onshore — under US control,” said Michelle Flemming, President, Space Forge. “This collaboration brings our materials science expertise into a powerful American ecosystem, supporting national innovation and technological leadership.”

The project is part of Intuitive Machines’ Earth Reentry Program, backed by the Texas Space Commission’s Space Exploration and Research Fund. The program is developing a dedicated commercial reentry vehicle, with real-world use cases — including Space Forge’s advanced manufacturing module — driving the platform’s design and functionality.

“The value of space exploration is in what we’re able to bring back to Earth,” said Intuitive Machines Chief Technology Officer, Tim Crain, Ph.D. “Enabling this value at scale requires a routine and reliable Earth return capability. Intuitive Machines is addressing that need head-on with the State of Texas backing our Earth Reentry Program.”

The 12-month Phase One effort includes spacecraft development through the Critical Design Review and construction of a full-scale ground mockup. These milestones are designed to create a roadmap to commercial flight-readiness and support future Intuitive Machines lunar sample return efforts, Intuitive Machines said in a media release.