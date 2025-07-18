Tata Electronics, Bosch to collaborate in electronics, chipmaking

India’s Tata Electronics and Bosch have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on several key areas within the electronics and semiconductor industries.

Tata Electronics and Bosch intend to collaborate on chip packaging and manufacturing at Tata Electronics’ upcoming assembly and test unit in Assam and foundry in Gujarat. A secondary exploration field is identifying and pursuing local projects within Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) for vehicle electronics with mutual benefit to both companies, according to a media release.

“We are excited to partner with Bosch to help Bosch create a robust and reliable supply chain for key technology products,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics. “This partnership is well-aligned with our commitment to help create a holistic semiconductor and electronics ecosystem in India, with offerings that resonate with customers around the world.”