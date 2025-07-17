Valens’s chipsets enable MIPI A-PHY platform for Embedded Vision by D3

Israel’s Valens Semiconductor has announced that its chipsets are the keystone connectivity solution for a comprehensive camera-to-processor MIPI A-PHY platform offered by D3 Embedded.

The platform brings to market the first product-ready solution for implementing the high-performance A-PHY connectivity standard in embedded vision systems. The A-PHY platform offers D3’s customers a series of unique benefits, including unparalleled EMI resilience, longer link distances, and the ability to operate over simple, low-cost cabling, Valens Semiconductor said in a media release.

D3 Embedded is a US-based company that develops end-to-end solutions integrating camera, radar, connectivity, embedded processing and AI.

“D3 Embedded’s comprehensive camera-to-processor platform is a practical, ready-to-deploy solution that significantly lowers the barrier to entry for companies looking to adopt A-PHY in their embedded vision systems,” said Gili Friedman, Head of the Cross-Industry Business Unit at Valens Semiconductor. “Valens sees significant demand for MIPI A-PHY in this market, and we look forward to seeing how this collaboration between our companies will lead to broad adoption of A-PHY, changing the way embedded vision and AI systems are deployed across industries.”

“A-PHY’s ability to deliver high-speed data over long distances with exceptional electromagnetic compatibility is a game-changer for the industry,” said Scott Reardon, CEO of D3 Embedded. “Investing in this technology was crucial because it addresses the key challenges our customers face — reliable connectivity in harsh environments and simplified system design, including the industry’s first ever use of Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) channels for multi-gig use cases. By building this platform around MIPI A-PHY and partnering with Valens Semiconductor, we’re giving developers a powerful, flexible toolset to accelerate innovation in embedded vision.”

On the compute side of the platform, D3 Embedded is offering an NVIDIA Jetson Orin processor (NX or Nano) and 8 A-PHY input ports.