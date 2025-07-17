Smartkem may team up with Manz Asia for AI chip packaging solutions

UK-based Smartkem has announced that it has entered into a preliminary Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Manz Asia, a manufacturer of advanced semiconductor equipment.

When finalized, the agreement will focus on the co-development of next-generation dielectric ink solutions for advanced packaging manufacturing, particularly tailored for AI chip packaging applications, according to a media release.

“Together, we intend to develop scalable, high-performance solutions that address the critical bottlenecks particularly in advanced computer and AI chip packaging,” said Smartkem Chairman and CEO Ian Jenks. “By combining Smartkem’s unique semiconductor materials with Manz’s precision inkjet technology, we expect to create new manufacturing paradigms that address the demand for 12” wafer-level packaging solutions as well as extend beyond wafer-based limitations to open the door to efficient, large-area panel packaging.”

“By combining Smartkem’s expertise in material science with Manz Asia’s engineering excellence in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, we believe that this JDA will fast-track the industrial adoption of dielectric ink technology, delivering new levels of scalability, resolution, and reliability for future chip integration,” said Manz Asia General Manager, Robert Lin. “Smartkem’s innovative dielectric formulations offer high-resolution patterning, robust film integrity, and excellent chemical compatibility — essential for supporting today’s complex interconnect architectures.”

By moving beyond the limitations of traditional wafer-based approaches, panel-level packaging enables higher chip density, faster interconnects, improved thermal management, and more sustainable manufacturing processes.

The JDA is preliminary only, is not-binding on the parties and there can be no assurance as to whether or when a definitive development agreement will be executed by the parties or as to the ultimate terms or outcome of any such project, the media release said.