PowerX, Mercedes-Benz launch EV charging hub in Japan
Japan’s PowerX has announced the opening of the “Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub Chiba Park,” the inaugural site in a new high-power EV charging network established under its comprehensive partnership with Mercedes-Benz High Power Charging Japan G.K.
Located within Chiba Park, the site offers a public high-power charging service with a maximum output of 150 kW, available to all EV owners.
The station is equipped with the PowerX Hypercharger, a battery-integrated ultrafast EV charging system offering two charging ports. Additionally, the hub debuts a custom-designed Mercedes-Benz dispenser unit that includes a large touchscreen interface for enhanced usability.
The Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub operates on a pay-per-use model, with fees based on electricity consumption.
Following this launch, PowerX and MBHPCJ will open the “Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub Kashiwa Shonan” and “Mercedes-Benz Charging Hub Komazawa.” PowerX will oversee the entire process from site selection to ongoing hub operations, supporting the build-out of EV charging infrastructure across Japan and advancing Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy.