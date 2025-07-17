BHP partners with BYD, CATL to advance battery solutions for mining

Mining giant BHP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with FinDreams Battery, a fully owned subsidiary of China’s BYD Group.

Meanwhile, Chinese EV battery giant CATL said it recently signed an MOU with BHP to collaborate in mining equipment electrification, fast-charging infrastructure development, energy storage and battery recycling.

BHP is working closely with FDB to explore the application of existing and emerging technologies across its operations, BHP said in a media release.

BHP and FDB will jointly investigate powertrain battery solutions for heavy mining equipment and locomotives with their adjacent flash-charging infrastructure, as well as explore BYD commercial vehicles and light vehicles for use in BHP’s mining applications to support its diesel displacement journey, the mining company said.

These efforts are aligned with BHP’s long-term goal to achieve net zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1 and 2 from its operated assets) by CY2050.

BYD is known for its experience and expertise in electric vehicle solutions and electric buses. By engaging with BYD, BHP aims to assess the relevance and development of these technologies for mining applications, whilst also exploring applications for BYD’s broader portfolio in energy storage and battery recycling, the media release said.

“BYD is a leader in their field and at the cutting-edge of what’s possible in battery technology and advanced manufacturing and have already made significant progress with electric vehicles,” said BHP Group Procurement Officer Rashpal Bhatti. “By joining forces with industry leaders [like BYD] we are seeking solutions to help shape a more productive and more sustainable resources industry of the future.”

“The signing of this MOU represents a pivotal milestone, not only for FDB’s commitment to advancing the low-carbon revolution but also for accelerating decarbonisation across the global resources sector,” said Jack Li, FDB GM of Global Commercial Vehicle Business Unit. “We recognize BHP as a true industry leader, with an aspirational vision to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions—a strategy that aligns with our mission.”

CATL and BYD are the world's largest power battery manufacturers.

CATL said it will jointly research and develop battery solutions for heavy-duty mining equipment and locomotives and fast-charging infrastructure, and explore the application scenarios of energy storage systems across BHP's global mines.