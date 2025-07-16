Nobian and France’s Veolia Water Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore joint commercialization of Nobian’s newly patented lithium chloride conversion process, according to a media release.

Nobian, a provider of salt-based chemicals in Western Europe, has recently developed and patented an innovative and sustainable process that converts lithium chloride into lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) — a key raw material for lithium-ion batteries. Using electrolysis and crystallization, lithium chloride is converted into LHM.

Veolia, which is known for its expertise in water treatment technologies and lithium compounds production, has validated the process’s efficiency and applicability through rigorous testing, leveraging its HPD crystallization technology at its state-of-the-art Research, Development and Piloting facility in Plainfield, Illinois (USA).

The cooperation between Nobian and Veolia aims to combine the expertise from both companies to further scale lithium production, contributing to Europe’s strategic independence in lithium supply. Both companies will explore the integration of Nobian’s new lithium conversion process into Veolia’s HPD technology, creating a commercially viable joint proposition.

Following the testing phase, Nobian and Veolia will seek strategic partners across the value chain, engaging lithium chloride suppliers, technology providers, customers, investors, and potential licensees throughout Europe and globally, the media release said.

“With our lithium conversion process, Nobian plans to contribute to the growing global demand for affordable and low-carbon lithium-based batteries. This collaboration with Veolia strengthens the European battery value chain and contributes to the optimal use of critical raw materials,” said Coert van Lare, Director Innovation Program Renewable and Circular at Nobian. “Additionally, we are ready to license our technology globally. The collaboration with such a reliable and globally recognized partner as Veolia allows us to advance our lithium conversion technology.”

“This collaboration has the potential to significantly accelerate sustainable lithium production,” said Markus Mingenbach, Senior Vice President Chlor-Alkali & Chloromethanes at Nobian. “Leveraging over 100 years of experience and our robust infrastructure in Europe, we are poised to transition our lithium chloride conversion process from pilot scale to commercial production.”