Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation officially launched their industrial wearable robot, the X-ble Shoulder, in the Korean market.

As the first official customer, Korean Air will deploy the wearable robot across its aerospace division, including assembly and maintenance operations for commercial airliners, military aircraft, urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles, drones, stealth aircraft and satellite launch systems, according to a media release.

Following this initial delivery, Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Robotics LAB plans to begin broader distribution to pre-order customers, including Hyundai Motor Group affiliates and domestic manufacturers in Korea. Sales will be expanded to industries such as construction, shipbuilding and agriculture. Hyundai Motor and Kia also aim to enter global markets starting in 2026.

“The X-ble Shoulder embodies the technological expertise and collaboration of our employees,” Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor and Kia. “We aim to expand its application across various industries to help prevent injury and improve efficiency for workers.”

“We anticipate that workers’ health and job satisfaction will be enhanced through the introduction of X-ble Shoulder,” said Hyunboh Jung, Managing Vice President and Head of Aerostructure Business Department at Korean Air. “We are actively reviewing further adoption to uphold the highest standards in both aircraft manufacturing and maintenance safety and quality.”

The X-ble Shoulder is a wearable robotic device developed in-house by Hyundai Motor and Kia’s Robotics LAB. It is designed to assist upper-arm strength and alleviate shoulder loads during repetitive overhead tasks—a common posture in aircraft maintenance. By reducing musculoskeletal loads, the device helps minimize the risk of injury and fatigue, thereby enhancing productivity.

A standout feature of the X-ble Shoulder is its non-powered torque generation mechanism, which eliminates the need for batteries or charging, the media release said.