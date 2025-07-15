SK keyfoundry, LB Semicon co-develop Direct RDL for chip packaging

SK keyfoundry, an 8-inch pure-play foundry in South Korea, announced that it has successfully co-developed core technology and completed reliability testing of Direct RDL (Redistribution Layer) — a core semiconductor packaging technology based on 8-inch wafers — in collaboration with Korean semiconductor packaging and testing specialist LB Semicon.

This achievement marks a significant step forward in advancing next-generation semiconductor packaging technologies and strengthening the competitiveness of automotive semiconductor products, SK keyfoundry said in a media release.

RDL refers to metal wiring and insulating layers on top of semiconductor chips to enable electrical connections. It is primarily used in WLP (Wafer Level Packaging) and FOWLP (Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging) processes to enhance connectivity between the chip and the substrate while minimizing signal interference.

The newly co-developed Direct RDL by SK keyfoundry and LB Semicon supports power semiconductors with high current capacity. The technology achieves a metal wiring thickness of up to 15 μm and wiring density covering up to 70% of the chip area, making it suitable not only for mobile and industrial applications but also for automotive use, the media release said.

In particular, the solution meets the Auto Grade 1 classification under AEC-Q100 international automotive semiconductor quality standard, ensuring reliable operation in harsh environments with an operating temperature range of –40℃ to +125℃.

“The joint development of direct RDL has served as an important milestone in strengthening the technological competitiveness of SK keyfoundry and LB Semicon,” said LB Semicon’s CEO Namseog Kim. “Through close collaboration between the two companies, we plan to establish a strong foothold in the next-generation semiconductor packaging market, built on high reliability.”