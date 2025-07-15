RENK, ARX establish software-defined defence mobility partnership

RENK Group AG, a provider of propulsion solutions for the military and civilian sectors, and German defence startup ARX Robotics have announced a strategic partnership to advance autonomous defense mobility in areas such as unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Within the new strategic partnership, ARX Robotics will support Augsburg, Germany headquartered RENK’s digital transformation as Software-Defined defense partner, while RENK will power the industrial growth and international expansion of ARX Robotics, according to a media release.

“This partnership unites RENK’s expertise in high-performance mobility systems with the innovative robotics and software capabilities of ARX Robotics. Together, we aim to scale production, expand international reach, and advance autonomous functionalities,” said Dr. Alexander Sagel, CEO of RENK Group. “Europe must take responsibility for its defense capabilities, and a critical component of that is for industry leaders such as ourselves to join forces with pioneering startups.

“With our partnership with RENK, we are unlocking new opportunities for scale and global reach with RENK’s industrial strength and established market presence,” said Marc Wietfeld, Co-Founder and CEO of ARX Robotics. “Our combined expertise will enable us to offer mission-ready, fully autonomous platforms that support military forces across the world.”

Both companies joined forces to deliver advanced autonomous systems that enhance operational efficiency and provide real-time situational awareness for defense forces at industrial scale. The collaboration combines RENK’s sector-leading production expertise with ARX Robotics’ cutting-edge software Mithra OS, the media release said.

This AI-powered operating system enables the digital modernization of existing fleets —transforming legacy vehicles into intelligent, connected and autonomous systems.

As part of the collaboration, ARX Robotics and RENK will strategically explore and expand into new and emerging markets for autonomous solutions, with a particular focus on key regions where demand for advanced defense technologies is increasing. Target markets include the US, the UK, France, Italy, India and the Middle East — where modernization efforts and demand for autonomous capabilities are accelerating.