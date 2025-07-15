GMG’s patent for Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery granted in Australia

Australian clean-technology company Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) has announced that the patent for the company’s Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery has been granted in Australia, and GMG is progressing its patenting process in various other countries, according to a media release.

The University of Queensland (UQ) holds the patent, and GMG has a worldwide exclusive commercialisation license.



GMG has also signed a Collaborative Research Agreement with UQ – Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) to continue its collaboration on the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery. UQ is also a recipient of AU$880,000 (about USD 570,000) of Australian Government grant funding to further develop the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery.

GMG and UQ started working on an Australian Research Council (ARC) Linkage Project in 2021 to co-develop the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery and this will now continue under this new Collaborative Research Agreement.

The agreement sets out, among other things, the way in which pre-agreed GMG and UQ personnel can work at each other party’s premises and the intellectual property rights and obligations for each party. It also provides that GMG has the exclusive first right to negotiate an exclusive license to use any of the work UQ develops under this agreement, the media release said.

“We look forward to continuing our strong research and development relationship with the world-leading clean technology company GMG and deepening our knowledge on the graphene aluminium ion battery technology,” UQ’s Professor Alan Rowan, AIBN Executive Director, said.