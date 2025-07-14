Comau, Roboze collaborate to expand into new market sectors

Comau and Roboze have announced a collaboration focused on meeting the market need for affordable automation in advanced, on-demand manufacturing applications. The cooperation between the two Italian companies targets a range of sectors, from automotive and aerospace to energy, racing, and beyond.

The joint effort accelerates the availability of automation for advanced manufacturing everywhere, enabling true just-in-time production whenever and wherever it is needed. This directly supports reshoring strategies and sustainable manufacturing models, allowing companies to optimize resources, minimize waste, and align with growing market expectations for low-impact, environmentally responsible production, according to a media release.

This collaboration emphasizes the key role of robotized processes as a game changer in enabling the widespread industrial adoption of needs-based advanced manufacturing. It also enables the creation of advanced geometries that are not feasible with traditional manufacturing methods, empowering companies to produce complex and customized parts on demand through a highly flexible and cost-effective system.

“The combined expertise and technologies of Comau and Roboze, two Italian companies capable of delivering cutting-edge solutions to international markets, allow us to offer customers innovative solutions that integrate automation, robotics, and additive manufacturing,” said Giacomo Del Panta, Chief Customer Management Officer of Comau. “We are confident this collaboration can bring tangible benefits to manufacturing processes across numerous industrial sectors. Fully aligned with our growth and diversification strategy, it marks another concrete solution that will contribute to our global growth trajectory.”