Nordic, Future Electronics enter global distribution partnership

Future Electronics, a Canada-headquartered technology distributor, will distribute Nordic Semiconductor products globally, under a new agreement recently signed between the two companies.

The agreement sees Future added to Norwegian company Nordic’s group of global distribution partners, and involves Future bringing Nordic’s entire current product line to market. Future will also stock modules from Nordic module partners, according to a media release.

“Future is an ideal fit for Nordic’s products. They have a strong footprint in wireless, and excellent relationships with customers who are looking to connect with Nordic,” said Geir Langeland, EVP Sales and Marketing at Nordic Semiconductor. “Future has a long track record of excellence in key markets and customer segments, and we’re excited about the opportunities this new partnership opens up in the broad market.”

“This new partnership offers great value for all parties, especially our end customers,” said Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice-President of Future Connectivity Solutions. “Both companies have built stellar reputations in the field, and it’s fitting that we are now bringing the two brands together, to take Nordic to market globally via Future.”

Effective immediately, Nordic products are available across the 44 countries in Future’s global network, the media release said.