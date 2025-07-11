NEURA, HD Hyundai to jointly develop and test robots for shipbuilding

German cognitive robotics company NEURA Robotics has entered into a strategic partnership with South Korea’s HD Hyundai Samho and HD Hyundai Robotics with the aim of jointly developing and testing specialized quadruped and humanoid robots for use in the shipbuilding industry.

By combining the expertise of all three partners, quadruped and humanoid robots will be tested under real-world conditions, with a focus on validating their potential to increase efficiency, safety and productivity, according to a media release.

“This strategic partnership once again demonstrates the versatility of cognitive robots —even in one of the most demanding industrial environments in the world,” said David Reger, Founder and CEO of NEURA Robotics. “Together with Hyundai, we are laying the groundwork for entirely new paths in intelligent automation.”

“We will take a leading role in creating a safer and more productive shipyard environment by applying specialized welding robots that meet the diverse quality requirements of the shipbuilding industry,” said Sanghun Ryu, Executive Director of HD Hyundai Samho.