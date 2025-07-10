UbiQD to supply Quantum Dot technology to First Solar

UbiQD, a quantum dot (QD) nanotechnology firm, has entered into an exclusive, multi-year agreement to supply its proprietary fluorescent QD technology to First Solar. The agreement paves the way for the incorporation of QD technology into First Solar’s thin film bifacial photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, UbiQD said in a media release.

The supply agreement is expected to enable the early adoption of QD in thin film modules, which has the potential for UbiQD to grow to over 100 metric tons of production per year. The two companies previously announced a joint development collaboration in 2023, the results of which have supported the new supply agreement and expanded R&D collaboration announced today.

This collaboration between two US-based companies comes as the country seeks to rapidly expand competitive power generation capacity to serve demand from data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and manufacturing.

“This is a turning point for the quantum dot industry with this first high volume QD supply agreement outside of display,” said Hunter McDaniel, PhD, founder and CEO of UbiQD. “This partnership showcases how US innovation and manufacturing can deliver differentiated performance especially at a time when making breakthroughs in efficiency and materials is more vital than ever. First Solar has been an excellent partner, and together we’ve demonstrated not just performance benefits, but also the cost-effectiveness and scalability of our materials for solar spectrum optimization.”

When incorporated into solar panel encapsulation, QDs can more than double the bifacial quantum efficiency of light conversion for specific wavelengths/colors — a critical edge as solar manufacturers compete globally on performance and price.