DNV, ACCIONA collaborate on sustainable battery storage solutions

DNV, a quality assurance and risk management company headquartered in Norway, is collaborating with ACCIONA Energía, a renewable energy company based in Madrid, to assess second-life battery energy storage systems (BESS) against European standards and industry best practices.

ACCIONA is exploring the reuse of batteries from its fleet of Silence electric scooters in line with the EU Batteries Regulation (EU 2023/1542), which promotes circular economy principles in electronic equipment, according to a media release.

The project evaluates the feasibility of repurposing e-scooter batteries for stationary, less power-intensive applications — extending battery lifespans, reducing waste, and lowering the carbon footprint of ACCIONA Energía’s asset portfolio.

In partnership with second-life BESS integrator Beeplanet, ACCIONA has developed a 1 MW prototype stationary storage unit using repurposed batteries. DNV is conducting a comprehensive review of the prototype’s design and overall second-life BESS strategy.

DNV’s role includes assessing the first-life application, repurposing process, and testing methodology, as well as evaluating the system’s electrical design, thermal management, and safety concept against relevant EU benchmarks, the media release said.