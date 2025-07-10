D-Wave, Yonsei, Incheon team up to boost quantum computing

US-based quantum computing firm D-Wave has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yonsei University and Incheon Metropolitan City, designed to accelerate the exploration, adoption and usage of quantum computing in South Korea.

Under the terms of the MOU, the three organizations intend to work together to advance mutual research and talent development for quantum computing, provide access to D-Wave’s quantum computing technology, and collaborate on development of use cases in biotechnology, materials science and other areas.

In addition, the MOU facilitates the organizations’ efforts towards the acquisition of a D-Wave Advantage2 system at the Yonsei University International Campus in Songdo, Yeonsu-gu, Incheon, according to a media release.

“This strategic relationship marks an important step in furthering D-Wave’s mission to accelerate global quantum computing adoption,” said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. “Yonsei University and Incheon Metropolitan City recognize the remarkable, immediate opportunity for scientific breakthroughs and business transformation possible with D-Wave’s quantum computing technology. We look forward to the possibility of installing a system at Yonsei University to further establish its role as a global quantum hub.”

“This collaboration with D-Wave and Incheon Metropolitan City supports our mission to facilitate a collaborative ecosystem for quantum computing literacy, research and commercial application development,” said Dong-Sup Yoon, president of Yonsei University. “By working together towards the introduction of a D-Wave annealing quantum computer onsite at Yonsei University, we believe we are opening up significant opportunities to advance industry and research in South Korea.”