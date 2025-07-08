Anglia signs franchise agreement with Winslow Adaptics

Anglia Components has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Winslow Adaptics, a UK-based designer and manufacturer of a broad portfolio of IC sockets, adapters and semiconductor hardware.

The product range includes fully customised adapters for obsolescence management, test and development tools and many industry-standard interconnect devices, according to a media release.

“Winslow are leaders in their field. Of special interest is Winslow’s allocation and obsolescence capability which enables them to adapt single or multiple components to any footprint, to reverse engineer plastic and metal parts where drawings no longer exist and to service diminished connector types,” said David Pearson, Anglia’s Technical Director. “We believe that Winslow’s line of UK-manufactured adapters and interconnect solutions will be of great interest to our UK and EU customer base.”

“We have helped many top-tier OEM and SME customers modify their hardware and software solutions to changing technologies — helping them to remain productive and profitable,” said Teri-Ann Winslow, CEO, Winslow Adaptics. “Our product design team works in partnership with customers right through the development cycle — from the initial design consultation stage to feasibility studies, pre-production and component manufacture and assembly — and we are looking forward to working closely with Anglia to deliver this service to their wide customer base.”

Anglia Components is privately-owned, authorised, UK and European distributor of semiconductors, optoelectronics, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components with franchise agreements with many leading component manufacturers.