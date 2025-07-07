Canadian quantum computing company Xanadu and Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical have launched a joint project to use quantum computing for the advancement of new semiconductor chip fabrication technologies. This collaboration aims to discover novel quantum algorithms for simulating quantum processes in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, a wafer patterning technique utilizing extremely short wavelength light, which is critical for developing ever-smaller and more complex microchips, according to a media release.

In this partnership, researchers from Mitsubishi Chemical’s Materials Design Laboratory will provide deep expertise on EUV photoresist materials, including their molecular structures, compositions, and reactivity. They will offer a fundamental understanding and quantitative analysis of key physical processes such as EUV absorption, Auger decay, and secondary electron effects. The Quantum Algorithms team at Xanadu will provide quantum algorithms expertise in designing the simulation algorithms that model light-matter interactions and secondary electron effects, the media release said.

“Continued progress in chip miniaturization hinges on breakthroughs in EUV lithography and the design of superior photoresist materials. Precisely modeling how these materials interact with EUV light remains a formidable challenge,” said Torin Stetina, Senior Quantum Scientist at Xanadu. “Using quantum computers to simulate these interactions represents an exciting frontier in tackling this problem, offering a path to uncover material properties for future semiconductor generations.”