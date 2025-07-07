FUJI AIMEX IIIc boosts Semitron’s production output by 18%

More complex components, higher volumes and increasing quality requirements — many electronics manufacturers are facing the challenge of adapting their production processes accordingly. At Greek company Semitron, the existing placement solutions had become a bottleneck due to their limited feeder capacity, especially with the growing variety of components.

By implementing a second SMT line with the FUJI AIMEX IIIc placement machines and the GPX-C solder paste printer, the company increased its daily production output by 18 percent, while simultaneously reducing the defect rate by 15 percent, according to a media release.

Based in Thessaloniki, Greece, Semitron specializes in electronic solutions for the mobility and taxi sectors, the elevator industry and embedded engineering. The company manufactures taximeters, trackers, elevator controls, display panels and IoT solutions, among other products.

“We manufacture a wide range of components. As this variety increased, the limited feeder capacity became a growing problem. At the same time, we had to meet rising demand,” said Dimitris Vamvatiras, Managing Director at Semitron. “Alongside increasing volumes and complexity, we also frequently produce prototypes to continuously improve our products, which requires a high degree of flexibility. Therefore, we needed a versatile placement system that is both reliable and easy to maintain.”

The company ultimately chose two new AIMEX IIIc placement machines from FUJI. Thanks to the machine’s high feeder capacity, Semitron is now able to process a wide variety of components simultaneously.

“With the introduction of the FUJI AIMEX IIIc, we increased productivity by 18 percent in a very short time,” said Dimitris Vamvatiras. “This increased output did not come at the expense of quality – quite the opposite. We reduced the defect rate by 15 percent.”

The AIMEX IIIc also allows Gerber files to be used in the preparation phase, enabling early detection and correction of errors, misalignments, and polarity issues.

Production quality is also significantly improved by the FUJI GPX-C stencil printer. This printer ensures the precise application of solder paste and offers a positioning accuracy of ±12 μm (6σ), the media release said.