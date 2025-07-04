Telekom announces European industrial AI infrastructure with Nvidia

Nvidia and Deutsche Telekom will build the world’s first industrial AI cloud for European manufacturers on German soil. In doing so, they pave the way for the AI Gigafactory on the one hand and the opportunity to advance Germany as an industrial hub rapidly implementing AI and thus building a competitive advantage on the other, according to an online post by Deutsche Telekom.

The implementation of the industrial AI cloud is to take place by 2026 at the latest.

“Europe’s technological future needs a sprint, not a stroll. We must seize the opportunities of artificial intelligence now, revolutionize our industry and secure a leading position in the global technology competition,” said Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG. “Our economic success depends on quick decisions and collaborative innovations.”

“In the era of AI, every manufacturer needs two factories: one for making things, and one for creating the intelligence that powers them,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “By building Europe’s first industrial AI infrastructure, we’re enabling the region’s leading industrial companies to advance simulation-first, AI-driven manufacturing.”

The AI factory in Germany will support industrial AI workloads for European manufacturers. It will feature 10,000 GPUs through Nvidia DGX B200 systems and RTX Pro Servers running Nvidia CUDA-X, RTX and Omniverse accelerated workloads from leading software vendors, the online post said.

Deutsche Telekom will provide secure, sovereign and fast infrastructure and be responsible for data centers, operations, sales, security and AI solutions. It also guarantees that European values such as data protection and data security are adhered to and that data is only processed in accordance with European standards. Through this commitment, the telecommunications company is helping to strengthen European industry while promoting Europe’s technological sovereignty.