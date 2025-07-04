MegazoneCloud, Classiq sign MoU for quantum computing collaboration

MegazoneCloud, an AWS Cloud MSP and company in the South Korean cloud market, and Israeli quantum software company Classiq Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies through joint initiatives such as: co-developing quantum education programs in South Korea, designing and executing customer-focused pilot projects, and exploring technical integrations for hybrid computing environments, according to a media release.

Classiq is known for its advanced quantum software development platform, which includes the Qmod quantum modeling language, deep compilation technology that optimizes quantum circuits and ensures compatibility across gate-based quantum hardware options.

The Classiq platform simplifies efficient design of complex quantum programs through high-level abstracted development and enables a broader range of users, including non-specialists, to build and deploy optimized quantum applications. As the number of physical qubits in quantum hardware scales significantly over the next few years, Classiq’s model-first technology is increasingly seen as key to enabling practical quantum computing.

This partnership aligns closely with MegazoneCloud’s ongoing strategy to become Asia’s leading quantum cloud service hub. The company already supports Korean enterprises with access to AWS Braket, providing practical applications across quantum AI, optimization, and chemistry. The addition of Classiq’s powerful development tools and design platform is expected to further accelerate the creation of industry-ready quantum solutions, the media release said.

“Our collaboration with Classiq marks an important step toward making quantum computing more accessible and impactful across industries,” said Brad Kim, Chief Quantum Officer at MegazoneCloud. “By equipping our customers with intuitive tools for quantum algorithm design, MegazoneCloud will continue to strengthen its position as the go-to quantum cloud platform in the Asian market.”