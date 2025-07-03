HyperStrong partners with Repono to advance energy storage in Europe

China-based BESS solutions provider HyperStrong and Repono, a Swedish developer of large-scale energy storage projects, have formalised their strategic collaboration through a Partnering Agreement aimed at jointly advancing 1.4GWh grid-scale energy storage projects across Europe by 2027.

The strategic partnership brings together complementary skills required for the rapid, large-scale deployment of electricity storage. Repono’s project development expertise, including site development, permitting and grid interconnection, will be complemented by HyperStrong’s full-scope system integration capabilities, including BESS solution delivery and associated lifecycle services, according to a media release.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition, while supporting Europe’s ambition to scale local value chains and strengthen long-term industrial resilience.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Repono to accelerate the deployment of safe, high-performance, and cost-effective energy storage infrastructure in Europe,” said Pingyang Wang, Senior Vice President of HyperStrong International and President of EMEA Region. “This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to the European market and our shared ambition to enable grid stability and energy transition in the region.”

“HyperStrong brings strong technical know-how and proven experience in delivering integrated BESS solutions which is complementary to Repono’s extensive expertise in project development and more than 100,000 hours of BESS operations experience,” said Karim Nils Grueber, CEO of Repono. “We will lead with excellence in project design, permitting, and EPC coordination. Together, we aim to unlock the potential of grid-scale storage as a backbone for Europe’s energy transition.”

Under the agreement, both parties will engage in joint planning and project reviews, including technical and commercial alignment on identified pipeline projects. The agreement reflects a shared intent to leverage their complementary strengths for mutually beneficial success in future grid-scale projects, the media release said.