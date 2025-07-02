In a move to accelerate sustainable electrification, California-headquartered Volektra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with manufacturing and automation solutions firm Jendamark India.

This collaboration designates Jendamark as the partner for industrializing and deploying production lines based on Volektra’s patented Virtual Magnet Motor (VMM) platform. The partnership sets the foundation for a scalable and efficient manufacturing model that supports global adoption of Volektra’s rare-earth-free motors designed for micro mobility and electric vehicle applications, according to a media release.

“Our patented magnet-free motor technology eliminates the dependence on rare earth materials, tackling a critical barrier in sustainable electrification. Importantly, we are not stopping at deep-tech research — we’re executing an implementation ready plan backed by strategic partnerships like this one,” Manish Seth, Founder & CEO, Volektra, said. “With Jendamark as our preferred partner for assembly lines and automation, we ensure that our innovations move from lab to line with speed and precision.”

With its head office in South Africa and operations in India, Jendamark’s expertise encompasses turnkey assembly solutions, robotics and digital manufacturing.