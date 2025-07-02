Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors have concluded definitive agreements for integration. As part of the initiative, a holding company will be established with Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino as wholly owned subsidiaries, which is slated to commence operations in April 2026 with investment from Daimler Truck and Toyota as well.

By integrating Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino Motors, the companies aim to improve business efficiency in areas such as development, procurement and production. The four firms agreed to collaborate based on a shared desire to create the future of commercial vehicles and will work together to address issues involving commercial vehicles, such as carbon neutrality and logistics efficiency, according to a media release.

“We are combining our strengths to shape the future of the industry,” said Mitsubishi Fuso CEO Karl Deppen, who is slated to serve as the CEO of the new company. “Combining these two trusted brands and their resources, capabilities, and expertise allows us to meet the transportation needs of the coming era more precisely than ever before.”

“As a leader in passenger vehicles, Toyota drives the future of mobility, while Daimler Truck, with its deep insight into the transportation industry, contributes its high technical capabilities as a top-class commercial vehicle company,” said Hino President Satoshi Ogiso. “Powerful support from both of these companies will enable us to run the new company together with Mitsubishi Fuso, with whom we’ve long held a friendly rivalry throughout Japan and Asia.”

“Our four companies, aiming to achieve a sustainable mobility society, will continue to create the future of commercial vehicles together,” said Koji Sato, CEO, Toyota, in an earlier media release.