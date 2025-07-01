Oracle and AMD have announced that AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs will be available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to give customers more choice and more than 2X better price-performance for large-scale AI training and inference workloads compared to the previous generation.

Oracle will offer zettascale AI clusters accelerated by the latest AMD Instinct processors with up to 131,072 MI355X GPUs to enable customers to build, train, and inference AI at scale, according to a media release.

“To support customers that are running the most demanding AI workloads in the cloud, we are dedicated to providing the broadest AI infrastructure offerings,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “AMD Instinct GPUs, paired with OCI’s performance, advanced networking, flexibility, security, and scale, will help our customers meet their inference and training needs for AI workloads and new agentic applications.”

To support new AI applications that require larger and more complex datasets, customers need AI compute solutions that are specifically designed for large-scale AI training. The zettascale OCI Supercluster with AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs meets this need by providing a high-throughput, ultra-low latency RDMA cluster network architecture for up to 131,072 MI355X GPUs. AMD Instinct MI355X delivers nearly triple the compute power and a 50 percent increase in high-bandwidth memory than the previous generation, the media release said.