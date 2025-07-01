GE Aerospace, Kratos expand small engine portfolio

GE Aerospace has announced a formal teaming agreement with California-based Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to advance propulsion technologies for the next generation of affordable unmanned aerial systems and CCA-type aircraft.

This collaboration strengthens GE Aerospace’s ongoing partnership with Kratos Turbine Technologies — a division of Kratos — building on last year’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the development and production of small, cost-effective engines for unmanned platforms. The new teaming agreement expands on that MOU and provides the framework for the two companies to develop, manufacture, test and field the GEK800 Engine, as well as collaborate on other low-cost expendable turbofan engines, according to a media release.

“The formalization of this teaming agreement and initiation of development of these new engines mark another step forward in our dedication to providing affordable, adaptable, high-performance propulsion systems for the future force,” Amy Gowder, president and CEO of Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace, said. “We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Kratos and accelerate development across various classes of unmanned systems.”

In addition to the joint work on the GEK800, the companies have commenced work on another new engine, the GEK1500. The engines under development support unmanned aerial systems (UAS), collaborative combat aircraft, and similar applications, positioning GE Aerospace and Kratos to offer affordable mass propulsion solutions across a range of next-generation defense applications for the Department of Defense, the media release said.

Kratos brings more than 20 years of experience developing and producing small, affordable engines for UAS, drones, and missile platforms. GE Aerospace adds a century of expertise in propulsion technology and the ability to scale advanced designs into high-rate production —helping bridge the gap from prototype to deployment.