DIPA, Vi team up to boost sustainable growth in India’s telecom sector
The objectives of this alliance include implementing green energy solutions, promoting the Green Energy Open Access (GEOA) policy, and boosting adoption of clean energy technologies throughout the country’s telecom infrastructure.
The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of green energy solutions and drive a shift towards sustainable telecom infrastructure in India.
“This partnership with Vodafone Idea marks a pivotal moment in our industry’s journey toward environmental sustainability,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, Director General of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association. “As DIPA continues its efforts to realize a zero-carbon mission, this alliance will accelerate the deployment of green energy solutions across India’s digital infrastructure.”
DIPA and Vi will work together to build comprehensive frameworks for sustainable infrastructure deployment and renewable energy integration.
“Vi is committed to leading the telecom sector’s transition to sustainable operations. Our collaboration with DIPA aligns with our broader environmental goals and strengthens our commitment to responsible business practices,” said Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone Idea and Director of the Vi Foundation. “By working together on green energy initiatives and infrastructure transformation, we are setting new standards for sustainability within the industry and contributing meaningfully to India’s climate goals.”