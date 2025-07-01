DIPA, Vi team up to boost sustainable growth in India’s telecom sector

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of green energy solutions and drive a shift towards sustainable telecom infrastructure in India.

The objectives of this alliance include implementing green energy solutions, promoting the Green Energy Open Access (GEOA) policy, and boosting adoption of clean energy technologies throughout the country’s telecom infrastructure.

“This partnership with Vodafone Idea marks a pivotal moment in our industry’s journey toward environmental sustainability,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, Director General of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association. “As DIPA continues its efforts to realize a zero-carbon mission, this alliance will accelerate the deployment of green energy solutions across India’s digital infrastructure.”

DIPA and Vi will work together to build comprehensive frameworks for sustainable infrastructure deployment and renewable energy integration.