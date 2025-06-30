SEALSQ, a Swiss company that focuses on developing and selling semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, together with ColibriTD, a French Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) platforms firm, and Xdigit, a European semiconductor design company with expertise in secure microcontrollers and IR Drop mathematical modeling, have announced a plan to develop a solution set to revolutionize semiconductor wafer yields for sub-7nm nodes, a milestone in their collaboration within the SEALSQ Quantum Lab, according to a media release.

The partners have agreed on a six-month detailed roadmap to build the foundations of an innovation for the semiconductor industry. The solution aims to significantly improve wafer yield for advanced semiconductor designs at nodes below 7nm by addressing IR Drop issues. It features an advanced mathematical modeling of IR Drop and leverages quantum computing’s ability to solve the resulting complex Partial Differential Equations (PDEs), the media release said.

The collaborative quantum-based approach from SEALSQ, ColibriTD and Xdigit harnesses the computational power of quantum algorithms to model and optimize power distribution networks with precision. Xdigit’s expertise in IR Drop mathematical modeling enhances the accuracy of PDE solutions, enabling chip designers to predict and mitigate voltage fluctuations effectively. By solving PDEs that govern IR Drop dynamics, the solution ensures robust performance and higher production yields, allowing SEALSQ and Xdigit to deliver chips at sub-7nm nodes with yields far surpassing industry norms, reducing costs and accelerating innovation, the media release said.

“This collaboration with ColibriTD and Xdigit marks a turning point for the semiconductor industry,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “By leveraging quantum computing and Xdigit’s advanced IR Drop modeling to solve challenges at 7nm and below, we’re addressing a critical barrier to advanced manufacturing and paving the way for more secure, cost-effective chips. Xdigit’s expertise strengthens our ability to deliver high-yield, high-security solutions for AI, automotive, and IoT applications.”