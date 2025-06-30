OQC, Kvantify announce project to enhance battery innovation

UK-based quantum computing firm OQC and Kvantify, a Danish quantum software startup, have announced the launch of an Innovate UK project that aims to demonstrate the first quantum hardware-tailored platform capable of performing chemically accurate modeling of battery processes — representing a significant step in quantum chemistry towards real-world applications.

The project, named CoaxChem to signify the collaboration of OQC’s patented Coaxmon architecture and Kvantify’s quantum chemistry capabilities, aims to co-develop a novel quantum chemistry software that will seamlessly integrate with OQC’s quantum hardware, according to a media release.

With a specific focus on quantum algorithm and hardware co-design in order to optimise the combined performance of the combined system, CoaxChem represents the first quantum hardware-tailored quantum software platform capable of performing chemically accurate modelling of battery processes.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Kvantify on the CoaxChem project. It will be a fantastic demonstration of what happens when deep software expertise meets optimised quantum hardware,” said Joseph Bilella, Business Development Manager at OQC. “CoaxChem represents a meaningful advance toward real-world quantum applications, not only accelerating battery innovation but also moving us closer to the next era quantum computing. As a full-stack quantum provider, we’re uniquely positioned to optimise our hardware with trusted software partners, an essential milestone in preparing for the fault-tolerant quantum future.”