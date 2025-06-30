OQC, Kvantify announce project to enhance battery innovation
UK-based quantum computing firm OQC and Kvantify, a Danish quantum software startup, have announced the launch of an Innovate UK project that aims to demonstrate the first quantum hardware-tailored platform capable of performing chemically accurate modeling of battery processes — representing a significant step in quantum chemistry towards real-world applications.
The project, named CoaxChem to signify the collaboration of OQC’s patented Coaxmon architecture and Kvantify’s quantum chemistry capabilities, aims to co-develop a novel quantum chemistry software that will seamlessly integrate with OQC’s quantum hardware, according to a media release.
With a specific focus on quantum algorithm and hardware co-design in order to optimise the combined performance of the combined system, CoaxChem represents the first quantum hardware-tailored quantum software platform capable of performing chemically accurate modelling of battery processes.
“We are looking forward to collaborating with Kvantify on the CoaxChem project. It will be a fantastic demonstration of what happens when deep software expertise meets optimised quantum hardware,” said Joseph Bilella, Business Development Manager at OQC. “CoaxChem represents a meaningful advance toward real-world quantum applications, not only accelerating battery innovation but also moving us closer to the next era quantum computing. As a full-stack quantum provider, we’re uniquely positioned to optimise our hardware with trusted software partners, an essential milestone in preparing for the fault-tolerant quantum future.”
“At Kvantify we believe that making the absolute most of the available quantum computing hardware is central to creating real world value for life science and other chemistry applications as early as possible,” said Janus Wesenberg, Product Manager for Hardware Integration at Kvantify. “As part of the CoaxChem project, we are excited to work closely with the hardware experts at OQC to demonstrate the solutions we already have, as well as to explore new ideas for co-optimisation.”