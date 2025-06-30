Gurīn selects Saft’s BESS for 1 GWh project in Fukushima

Saft, a subsidiary of French multinational TotalEnergies, has been selected by Singapore-headquartered renewable energy developer Gurīn Energy to supply a battery energy storage system (BESS) for Gurīn ’s energy storage project in Fukushima, Japan.

Saft will deliver a fully integrated lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery system with a total of over 1 GWh of storage, together with power conversion and power management systems from its partners, as well as Saft’s I-Sight cloud supervision and data management systems featuring AI-based functionalities. The BESS will also be installed, commissioned and serviced by Saft, according to a media release.

The BESS will be deployed in Gurīn Energy’s stand-alone energy storage project to be built in Soma City, Fukushima Prefecture. The project will be capable of providing over 240 megawatts (MW) of power for four hours and construction is expected to begin in 2026, the media release said.

“Asia is a critical region for the sustained, long-term growth of Saft’s ESS business. We are very proud that Gurīn Energy has selected Saft for this project in Japan, which is key for the country’s energy future,” said Vincent Le Quintrec. “Saft Sales and Marketing Director for Energy Storage Systems. Saft’s proven long-term record in lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage Systems, together with Gurīn Energy’s ambition in renewable project development, will play an important role in Japan’s energy transition.”