Safran, Saft to co-develop high voltage battery system for aviation

France’s Safran Electrical & Power, a leader in electric aircraft systems, and Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, which develops advanced batteries for a wide range of industrial sectors including aerospace, have signed an exclusive partnership to develop a high voltage battery system for aviation, paving the way for the next generation of aircraft.

The new high-voltage battery system is designed to meet the growing demand for aircraft electrification. It will target onboard energy by delivering “unprecedented power levels,” allowing more energy to be stored and supplied over longer durations, according to a media release.

Thanks to the combined expertise of Safran and Saft, the system incorporates high performance lithium-ion cells, cutting-edge technologies in thermal runaway containment, system management, and safety-related algorithms, ensuring the highest safety standards, the media release said.

The battery’s performance is fully scalable: modules and cells are engineered for easy adaptation to various aircraft configurations. Its modular design, with length-adjustable modules, allows seamless integration, meeting diverse installation constraints across aircraft platforms. Leveraging the latest battery technologies—from today’s lithium manganese ferro phosphate (LMFP), to solid-state cells in the near future—this new system will guarantee optimized performance tailored to the stringent requirements of aviation.

“Our initial collaboration with Saft has shown the powerful synergy between our two companies, and we are thrilled to move forward,” said Bruno Bellanger, Safran Electrical & Power CEO. “We aim to bring to market a groundbreaking high-voltage battery system — a true game changer for the industry. As the industry charts its path towards net-zero emissions by 2050, electrification will be a cornerstone of the transformation, and we are determined to lead the way”.

“We are delighted to combine our expertise with Safran to leverage our complementary skills and pool our resources,” said Cedric Duclos, Saft CEO. “Joining forces with Safran will enable us to accelerate the innovation in high voltage battery systems to meet safety, performance and emissions reduction.”

This collaboration is part of the strategic alliance between Safran and TotalEnergies signed in 2021 to jointly develop technical and commercial solutions for reducing the carbon footprint of aviation. Saft and Safran have been working together as part of an aviation battery research consortium with the support of the French Civil Aviation Authority (Direction Générale de l’Aviation Civile-DGAC).