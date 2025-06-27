Florida-based Caspia Technologies has announced a collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software to expand security verification in Siemens Questa One software for intelligent, self-optimizing verification. This portfolio combines connectivity, a data driven approach and scalability with AI to push the boundaries of the Integrated Circuit (IC) verification process and make engineering teams more productive, according to a media release.

In recent years, the explosion of AI applications has created vast amounts of highly valuable training and applications data. The hardware root of trust, typically implemented in an System-on-a-Chip (SoC) was assumed to be immutable and secure, resulting in a growing industry of tools to help ensure the software that ran on the hardware root of trust was secure and resistant to attack.

Fueled by AI technology, the hardware root of trust has now become vulnerable to attack, making it critical to harden SoC designs against such sophisticated attacks. The collaboration responds directly to this threat by adding Caspia’s industry leading GenAI security technology to the Questa One smart verification solution, the media release said.

“Questa One delivers transformative capabilities to the IC design process to improve total user productivity for design verification,” said Abhi Kolpekwar, vice president & general manager, Digital Verification Technologies, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Given the rising threat of AI-assisted hardware security breaches, Questa One must also deliver advanced security verification. This collaboration with Caspia allows us to achieve that goal.”

Caspia has pioneered the development of AI-enhanced security verification solutions for advanced SoCs and systems.

“I have been focused on various aspects of cybersecurity for a while now. It is a critical area that needs a lot of attention,” said Dr. Walden Rhines, chairman of the board at Caspia Technologies. “I know the substantial capabilities of Siemens’s EDA software and adding the security platform that Caspia has developed will go a long way to creating the comprehensive solution the industry needs.”