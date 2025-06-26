Taiwanese Radiant acquires Finland's Inkron Oy

The deal, formalised through a signed Share Purchase Agreement, is expected to close by mid-August pending regulatory approvals.

The acquisition strengthens Radiant’s position in next-generation optical component manufacturing, particularly in nanoimprint lithography (NIL), a critical process in emerging applications such as augmented reality (AR) optics, automotive heads-up displays (HUDs), and meta-optical elements.

Inkron, founded in 2013, specialises in optical coatings and nanostructured materials, with core expertise in nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and inkjet-processable formulations. The company has established partnerships with leading global optoelectronics firms and holds a portfolio of patented technologies relevant to wafer-level optics integration.

Radiant’s move follows its “dual-engine” strategy, initiated in 2023, which combines backlight module production with in-house development of meta-optics manufacturing capabilities through strategic investing. The company has made several acquisitions in this area, including Nanocomp and NIL Technology, and began volume production of meta-lenses in 2025.

Radiant’s Chairman and President, Mr. Yu-Chao Wang, stated in a press release that the acquisition of Inkron reinforces the group’s long-term commitment to nanoimprint development. ”Radiant will leverage its strengths in optical design, mastering, fabrication, and material engineering, striking a delicate balance to deliver best-in-class optical solutions for our customers,” said the Chairman.