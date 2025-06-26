Taiwanese Radiant acquires Finland's Inkron Oy
Radiant Opto-Electronics is acquiring Finnish advanced optical materials company Inkron Oy from Japan’s Nagase Group for JPY 1.035 billion (EUR 6.12 million).
The deal, formalised through a signed Share Purchase Agreement, is expected to close by mid-August pending regulatory approvals.
The acquisition strengthens Radiant’s position in next-generation optical component manufacturing, particularly in nanoimprint lithography (NIL), a critical process in emerging applications such as augmented reality (AR) optics, automotive heads-up displays (HUDs), and meta-optical elements.
Inkron, founded in 2013, specialises in optical coatings and nanostructured materials, with core expertise in nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and inkjet-processable formulations. The company has established partnerships with leading global optoelectronics firms and holds a portfolio of patented technologies relevant to wafer-level optics integration.
Radiant’s move follows its “dual-engine” strategy, initiated in 2023, which combines backlight module production with in-house development of meta-optics manufacturing capabilities through strategic investing. The company has made several acquisitions in this area, including Nanocomp and NIL Technology, and began volume production of meta-lenses in 2025.
Radiant’s Chairman and President, Mr. Yu-Chao Wang, stated in a press release that the acquisition of Inkron reinforces the group’s long-term commitment to nanoimprint development. ”Radiant will leverage its strengths in optical design, mastering, fabrication, and material engineering, striking a delicate balance to deliver best-in-class optical solutions for our customers,” said the Chairman.
"Now, as a part of Radiant’s manufacturing presence, Inkron and Radiant will be the frontrunners leading innovation that addresses the growing production needs of the global consumer electronics market," added Dr. Juha Rantala, Founder and Chairman of Inkron.