Mindgrove partners with Bosch to enhance chip design solutions

Chennai-based fabless semiconductor company Mindgrove Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of German multinational company Bosch.

“This partnership brings together Bosch’s engineering expertise and Mindgrove’s chip design capabilities to co-develop new products, enable field deployments, and build tools that advance the RISC-V ecosystem,” Mindgrove said in a social media post. “It’s a meaningful step forward in our journey and the first of many collaborations that take us closer to putting thoughtful silicon into action at scale.”

Mindgrove will provide Bosch with chips and boards for field deployment and testing, supported with engineering and logistics assistance. Data generated from these deployments will be used for improvements.

To support validation and testing, Bosch will also initiate field deployments of the SoCs and the solution will be positioned for broader third-party adoption. Once the product is ready for commercialisation, both organisations will enter a long-term agreement focused on deployment in targeted applications, according to a report by the Economic Times.