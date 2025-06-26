Micron reports record 3Q revenue, projects continued growth in Q4

Revenue rose from USD 8.05 billion in the previous quarter and USD 6.81 billion in the same period last year. GAAP net income for the quarter reached USD 1.89 billion. Operating cash flow increased to USD 4.61 billion, up from USD 3.94 billion in 2Q and USD 2.48 billion a year earlier.

“Micron delivered record revenue in fiscal Q3, driven by all-time-high DRAM revenue including nearly 50% sequential growth in HBM revenue. Data center revenue more than doubled year-over-year and reached a quarterly record, and consumer-oriented end markets had strong sequential growth,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology, in a press release.

He continued to say that the company is on track to deliver deliver record revenue with solid profitability for the full year, and that the company will make "disciplined investments" to satisfy growing AI-driven memory demand.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter amounted to USD 2.66 billion.

Looking ahead, Micron projects 4Q25 revenue of USD 10.7 billion, plus or minus USD 300 million — representing a further 15% sequential increase.