Xanadu opens advanced photonic packaging facility in Ontario

As the only end-to-end, ultra-low loss photonic packaging facility of its kind in the country, it enables secure, domestic production of high-performance quantum components essential for building fault-tolerant quantum. Alongside serving Xanadu’s internal hardware roadmap, the site will also be made available to external users including academic institutions, startups, and industry players working on photonic and quantum technologies.

"Xanadu's advanced photonic packaging facility represents the kind of world-class innovation Canada is known for," said Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, in a press release. "It strengthens our domestic quantum supply chain, accelerates commercial readiness, and reinforces our position as a global leader in quantum technologies. This is a proud moment for Canada as we scale our quantum ambitions into industrial capability and global impact," the Minister continues.

Xanadu states that the facility includes custom tooling and proprietary processes developed in-house, with capabilities such as ultra-low loss coupling for photonic integrated circuits, high-precision alignment, hybrid bonding, and tailored workflows for R&D and pre-production volumes.

"This facility isn't just a big technical achievement—it's also a strategic one," says Christian Weedbrook, CEO of Xanadu. "By building domestic capacity for high-performance photonic packaging, we're strengthening Canada's position as a global hub for quantum technology innovation."

The project received financial backing through Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund as part of broader efforts to develop a sovereign quantum technology ecosystem spanning chips, cryogenics, electronics, and control systems.