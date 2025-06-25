Nordic Semiconductor acquires Memfault

Nordic now provides a platform that aims to simplify development and accelerates time-to-market. Throughout the product lifecycle, continuous software upgrades strengthen the security, performance, power consumption, and functionality of products in the field.

Memfault is a platform provider for device observability and management, and secure over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Nordic will integrate Memfault's capabilities across its complete product portfolio and into its existing nRF Cloud services platform, creating a significantly more powerful solution.

"This acquisition is a declaration of intent," says Vegard Wollan, CEO of Nordic Semiconductor, in a press release. "Together, we enable thousands of customers to continuously interact with millions of devices in the field."

This acquisition further strengthens Nordic Semiconductor's position in addressing current and future market demands. As IoT nodes become increasingly intelligent through edge AI, and as security standards evolve under frameworks such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act, Nordic's software and cloud services will equip product developers with comprehensive tools to stay ahead of industry and regulatory expectations.