Nordic Semiconductor acquires Memfault
Nordic Semiconductor acquires its long-term partner, Memfault Inc., a cloud platform provider for large-scale deployments of connected products. Through the acquisition Nordic Semi takes the step from a hardware supplier to a complete solution partner.
Nordic now provides a platform that aims to simplify development and accelerates time-to-market. Throughout the product lifecycle, continuous software upgrades strengthen the security, performance, power consumption, and functionality of products in the field.
Memfault is a platform provider for device observability and management, and secure over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Nordic will integrate Memfault's capabilities across its complete product portfolio and into its existing nRF Cloud services platform, creating a significantly more powerful solution.
"This acquisition is a declaration of intent," says Vegard Wollan, CEO of Nordic Semiconductor, in a press release. "Together, we enable thousands of customers to continuously interact with millions of devices in the field."
This acquisition further strengthens Nordic Semiconductor's position in addressing current and future market demands. As IoT nodes become increasingly intelligent through edge AI, and as security standards evolve under frameworks such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act, Nordic's software and cloud services will equip product developers with comprehensive tools to stay ahead of industry and regulatory expectations.
"We are setting a new standard in the global semiconductor landscape for integrating hardware, software, tools, and services. By combining Nordic's ultra-low power wireless connectivity solutions with Memfault's cloud services, we are making it faster, simpler, and more secure to develop, maintain, and improve connected products through their entire lifecycle," adds Wollan.