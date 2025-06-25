Indian technology company HCLTech and AMD have announced a strategic alliance to accelerate enterprise digital transformation worldwide through advanced solutions in AI, digital and cloud.

This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to create a robust digital ecosystem that boosts enterprise digital transformation and enhances customer experience.

By co-investing in innovation labs and training programs, HCLTech and AMD aim to provide enterprises with innovative tools that unlock new business opportunities and enhance operational efficiency, according to a media release.

The joint development centers established through this alliance will serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, conducting proof-of-concept tests to hasten the time-to-market for innovative enterprise tools. Workforce training and reskilling initiatives will ensure that enterprises are well-equipped to navigate the evolving digital landscape.

“Through this expanded collaboration, AMD and HCLTech can provide businesses across multiple industries with the leading-edge technology solutions they need to accelerate innovation and drive long-term growth,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. “Combining HCLTech’s expertise in digital transformation with our industry-leading EPYC, Instinct and Ryzen PRO processors will enable us to provide enterprises with customized, future-ready solutions that maximize the potential of AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics.”