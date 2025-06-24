© Skywater
Business |
SkyWater Technology to complete Fab 25 acquisition on June 30
SkyWater Technology says that it expects to close its previously announced acquisition of the Fab 25 semiconductor facility from Infineon on June 30, 2025. The company confirmed that all required regulatory approvals have been received.
The acquisition is set to expand SkyWater’s capabilities in foundational semiconductor manufacturing and bolster its role within the North American semiconductor supply chain. The company stated in a press release that the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and that further details will be provided following completion.
The US-based foundry originally disclosed its plans to acquire the Fab 25 site from Infineon earlier this year as part of its growth strategy.